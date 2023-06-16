Koch and Company, Inc. has been in business more than a quarter of a century as a cabinet and door manufacturer. The company operates seven facilities in Hiawatha, Seneca, Topeka and Morristown, Tennessee, with 120 employees at the Hiawatha facility alone and a total of 600 throughout the entire company.

The business is owned by Jim and Dan Koch. The company’s key products include the Express Series, an entry level cabinet built at Hiawatha, which has recently expanded its finish options to better serve customers. Other products include the Classic Cabinet Series, a semi-custom cabinet line built at Seneca; interior doors built at Seneca and a Formanek door, an exterior door made of steel on the outside and wood veneer on the inside, built at Hiawatha. The Express line, which is built in Hiawatha, has added new options including door styles, finish options and accessories.

