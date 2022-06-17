Koch and Company, Inc. has been in business more than a quarter of a century as a cabinet and door manufacturer. The company operates seven facilities in Hiawatha, Seneca, Topeka and Morristown, Tennessee, with 120 employees at the Hiawatha facility alone and a total of 600 throughout the entire company.
The business is owned by Jim and Dan Koch. The company’s key products include the Express Series, an entry level cabinet built at Hiawatha, which has recently expanded its finish options to better serve customers. Other products include the Classic Cabinet Series, a semi-custom cabinet line built at Seneca; interior doors built at Seneca and a Formanek door, an exterior door made of steel on the outside and wood veneer on the inside, built at Hiawatha. The Express line, which is built in Hiawatha, has added new options including door styles, finish options and accessories.
The company purchased the former SFK plant building in Seneca, where they are now building frameless cabinets and relocated the previous Topeka plant there.
Koch and Company, which has been featured on HGTVs Property Brothers in 2018, has a new line of cabinets, called Midland, being built in Seneca. Company products are proudly “Made in America” and quality and customer service are top priorities.
Koch and Company has offered increased benefits packages for employees considerably.
Like us on Facebook at Koch and Co. Employment. Check out our Website and apply online. Applications can also be picked up at the Hiawatha location, along with the 1809 North Street location. Customers can contact us to find local dealers in Brown and Nemaha counties.
