Maple Grove Complex, located at 513 Iowa.

Maple Grove Complex is dedicated to making Senior Living the best it can be. We offer independent living for all seniors 62 years of age or older. We create an environment of clean and comfortable living with security being our utmost objective.

Safety rails and innovative fire alarms are examples of our commitment to safety. Our one bedroom apartments are completely remodeled with new oak kitchen and bathroom cabinets. There are walk in showers in all apartments. Refrigerators, electric ranges and garbage disposals are furnished. Mail delivery is inside the buildings which makes it safer than having to go outside to the mail.

