Maple Heights Administrator Denise Wolney offers suggestions to those who are considering moving their parent or loved one to long term care or assisted living. Talking to parents about this change can be challenging. Just as some families have always had open and candid conversations, there are others that are reserved in talking about sensitive subjects. Start this conversation early, with the goal of planning, with no emergencies.
Involve the elders and allow them to make their own decision even if you already think a move is imminent. Listening and repeating what you hear them say is important. It may be good to invite another trusted friend, physician or clergy to have this conversation with or without you present. Offer the opportunity to go on a “shopping day” to look at communities and have lunch out. Make it an enjoyable experience and nonthreatening. For more information or to have Denise speak at a group or club meeting, contact her at 785-547-5547.
