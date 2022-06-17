The Medical Wellness Center Nachtigal, downtown Hiawatha, is focusing on your overall medical wellness and preventative measures. Manager, Dave Nachtigal PT, RT and his wife, Laurie Nachtigal, PTA strives to make “medical wellness” a top priority at 700 Oregon St., downtown Hiawatha.
The Medical Wellness Center has Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center professionals, Dr. Melody Stone, M.D. and Sydney Armbruster, who comes to the Advanced Dermatology Group from Falls City, Neb., where she was born and raised. She and her fiancé, Travis, moved back to the area and dermatology has always been a passion. Welcome Sydney back to the area and to Advanced Dermatology, of St. Joseph, Mo. Call 816-364-1507 to make an appointment at their Hiawatha location.
Betty Dvorak, LMT is also part of the Medical Wellness team with a holistic approach through massage. Call 573-202-3829 for an appointment!
Amy Nichols and John Eicher, Cosmetologists, and Shirley Hansen, NT CMP from Mane Street Salon/Bing on the Nails can get you in for a relaxing, new hairstyle, manicures, pedicures, which also includes foot care.
We also have naturopathic provider, Dr. Alicia Johnson, ND of Kansas City that specializes in women’s health through a natural, holistic approach. Whether preventive or maintenance, she brings many wonderful avenues to our group.
Cindy Grier, Environmental Specialist, is also a part of our Medical Wellness family. She takes time to take care of the suites and the building, following infection control procedures.
We also have a counselor on staff, Tami Shefferd, LSCSW. She provides services to youth and adults and specializes in helping individuals build residency in order to resolve issues related to trauma, depression, and anxiety.
