The Medical Wellness Center Nachtigal, downtown Hiawatha, is focusing on your overall medical wellness and preventative measures. Manager, Dave Nachtigal PT, RT and his wife, Laurie Nachitgal, PTA strives to make “medical wellness” a top priority at 700 Oregon St., downtown Hiawatha. Our Medical Wellness Center is now open and it includes our senior wellness program, which includes Silver sneakers and programs from 50-plus and above. Our goal is to help promote lifetime fitness and fitness for health.
The Medical Wellness Center has added Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center professional, Dr. Melody Stone, M.D. and Amy Horner, PA-C to the group. They come to us out of St. Joseph, Mo. Just call 816-364-1507 to make an appointment at their Hiawatha location.
Betty Dvorak, LMT is also part of the Medical Wellness team with a holistic approach through massage.
Amy Nichols and Shirley Hansen, NT CMP from Mane Street Salon/Bing on the Nails can get you in for a relaxing, new hairstyle, manicures, pedicures, which also includes foot care.
We also have naturopathic provider, Dr. Alicia Johnson, ND out of Kansas City that specializes in women’s health through a natural, holistic approach. Whether preventive or maintenance, she brings many wonderful avenues to our group.
Cindy Grier, Environmental Specialist, is also a part of our Medical Wellness family. She takes time to take care of the building and follows all the new requirements in dealing with Covid-19, including special regimens involving infection control.
Please help us welcome our newest member, Tami Shefferd, LCSW. She will begin providing services this summer to youth and adults. Tami specializes in helping individuals build residency in order to resolve issues related to trauma, depression, and anxiety.
Visit their website at www.medicalwellnesshiawatha.com for more information or to make an appointment call (785) 742-7606.
