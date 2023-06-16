Morrill Collision has been in business for 22 years. In those years we have grown from a simple collision repair shop employing two owners, to a respected, multifaceted business employing eight staff members that include an estimator, five shop technicians, and two office staff.
Morrill Collision was founded on faith, family and freedom and that mindset is what continues to guide us today. We have created a 1-Stop shop should you need our services. For disabled vehicles MCR Towing will tow you, set you up with a car rental, then repair your damaged vehicle in our state-of-the-art collision repair center. We work will all insurance companies and help advise you along the way.
Morrill Collision has maintained I-CAR gold status for five years. I-CAR is an elite collision repair institute that provides shops like ours with the information, knowledge and training required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of the consumer. An important part of who we are at Morrill Collision is that we are active learners in our field to give our customers the best quality of work. It is the people we work with and work for that we are thinking of as we continue to seek out the best products and safest procedures for what we do.
MCR Towing has a fleet of 9 trucks and other specialized equipment to help us tackle most any job that you might need. We offer a wide range of services from general towing, accident towing and recovery, motorcycle towing, off-road recovery, heavy towing and recovery, heavy lifts, Landoll flatbed, load shifts, mobile services, and roadside assistance. Our technicians are trained and Wreck Master certified so you can rest easy knowing that we know what we’re doing. We recently purchased a roll-off dumpster trailer and now have roll-off dumpsters for rent. Call us for those small home or business projects for pricing.
After 22 years Morrill Collision continues to “treat your vehicle like it is our own.”
