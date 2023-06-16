Morrill Collision has been in business for 22 years. In those years we have grown from a simple collision repair shop employing two owners, to a respected, multifaceted business employing eight staff members that include an estimator, five shop technicians, and two office staff.

Morrill Collision was founded on faith, family and freedom and that mindset is what continues to guide us today. We have created a 1-Stop shop should you need our services. For disabled vehicles MCR Towing will tow you, set you up with a car rental, then repair your damaged vehicle in our state-of-the-art collision repair center. We work will all insurance companies and help advise you along the way.

