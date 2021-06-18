Since the beginning, in 2000, Outback Guidance has been dedicated to delivering advanced precision farming systems that are easy to use and affordable. With dedicated customer service and innovative products, we have grown to become one of the world’s leading aftermarket suppliers of GPS systems for agriculture. Shipping from our distribution and support centers in Hiawatha, Kansas, Winnipeg, Canada, Scottsdale, Arizona and Brisbane, Australia we understand the needs of today’s 21st century farmer and are well-positioned to meet your needs.
In 2018, Outback became part of Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. This allowed alignment with Hemisphere’s continued push into the global agriculture market. Hemisphere seeks to further integrate its high-precision GNSS positioning technology via systems and services offered by the Outback Guidance dealer network.
Hiawatha, KS 800-247-3808, outbackguidance.com
