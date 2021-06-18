Pemberton Village offers residents the privacy of a rural setting, yet is only a short drive away from a grocery store, restaurants and medical facilities. Affordable newly renovated 1 & 2 bedroom country style ranch apartment homes are available in the quiet senior community located off Highway 36, taking Hwy 73 exit and heading north into the quaint town of Hiawatha.
Pemberton Village offers private patios, new landscaping complete with a beautiful gazebo, just right for enjoying those lazy sunny afternoons. Or maybe take advantage of our new Community Room for a lively game of cards with friends. Indulge yourself with all the latest amenities, which will meet your everyday living needs and exceed your expectations.
Pemberton Village, owned by Commercial Management of Topeka and locally operated, offers apartments for seniors 62 and older, or persons with disabilities regardless of age. It is a well-established affordable Senior Community, completely renovated inside and out with new roofs, siding, and interiors. There are various floor plans to choose from with rental subsidized programs available as well.
Special features included in these beautiful 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are total electric with central air and heat, library with computer lab and Internet access, charming personal patios, water, sewer and trash paid, community picnic area with BBQ grills and gazebo, new stainless steel appliances, Community Room with fitness area and small pets are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.