The residents of Northeast Kansas and Southeast Nebraska have been going to Personal Care, Inc. for their home oxygen and respiratory equipment needs for more than three decades. Operating out of offices in Hiawatha and Falls City, Personal Care, Inc provides big city services with a small town feel.
PCI provides services and supplies for home and portable oxygen needs, as well as machines and supplies that treat sleep apnea, “continuous positive airway pressure” or CPAP. They provide the most current technology so that their patients can receive all of the sleep and comfort benefits offered in today’s market.
Katie Morris, registered respiratory therapist is available in the Hiawatha and Netawaka offices. She is a graduate of Washburn University in Topeka.
Jessica Jordening, registered respiratory therapist is available in Falls City and Pawnee City, Neb. She is a graduate of Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Neb.
Ashley Tuttle, CSR, is the practice’s oxygen and CPAP technician. She is available at both locations, Hiawatha and Falls City. She helps our RTs with supplies and oxygen set up.
Tressa Erdley, RN, Practice Manager is available at te Hiawatha location. She is a graduate of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo. She manages the practice, also taking care of billing and medical review.
David Nachtigal, PT/RT, President, CEO says that maintaining a family atmosphere between staff and patients is what sets Personal Care apart from the rest of the industry. They work closely with the patient’s doctor, as well as in the patient’s home, in order to provide the most personalized care possible.Visit their website at pcinachtigal.com for the latest information or to reorder supplies online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.