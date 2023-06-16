Rainbow Communications announced a major construction project in Hiawatha this year. The northeast Kansas independent broadband provider will expand its fiber internet network from the business district to all residential customers.

Rainbow is preparing for future bandwidth demands, and rather than upgrading its existing coaxial (cable) network, the company chooses to go all-in by overbuilding to deliver a superior broadband experience with Fiber-to-the-Home.

