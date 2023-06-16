Rainbow Communications announced a major construction project in Hiawatha this year. The northeast Kansas independent broadband provider will expand its fiber internet network from the business district to all residential customers.
Rainbow is preparing for future bandwidth demands, and rather than upgrading its existing coaxial (cable) network, the company chooses to go all-in by overbuilding to deliver a superior broadband experience with Fiber-to-the-Home.
After all, Rainbow views Hiawatha as one of its hometowns where several employees live and work. Director of Marketing, Jackie Petersen, states “We have deep roots in our communities and incredible partnerships with the schools, hospitals, libraries, churches, foundations, nonprofit organizations, and local governments. We aim to enhance lives by delivering broadband service to help our communities attract more talent, families, and work-from-home opportunities”. Expanding its fiber-optic network from the Hiawatha business district to customer homes enables more developing, improving, growing, and innovating.
Construction will begin this summer to expand Rainbow’s fiber-optic network to all customer homes, with in-home installs as early as March 2024. In addition, Rainbow will also overbuild other coaxial network towns with fiber optics, which include Elwood, Highland, Horton, Sabetha, Seneca, Troy, and Wathena. The order of the fiber buildout is yet to be determined, but the company envisions all towns complete by 2027.
The construction cost for these towns is estimated at $46 million and will involve nearly 175 miles of fiber-optic cabling to serve about 13,000 people. The time and investment will be worth it since residents will receive much faster Internet speeds at or near the current pricing. The existing fiber-optic network for businesses will upgrade its speed capability from 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps) to multi-gig levels.
Rainbow already has a fiber network in its cooperative areas of Arrington, Bendena, Denton, Everest, Huron, Larkinburg, Leona, Muscotah, Robinson, Severance, Willis, and Whiting. Rainbow expanded fiber to Effingham and Lancaster in recent years and is currently building in Atchison.
The local internet provider is planning a fun campaign revolving around Homegrown Fiber Internet to celebrate the project. Watch for special prize giveaways and impromptu pop-ups this summer in Hiawatha.
