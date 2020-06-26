At Rainbow, we quickly adapt to the ever-changing technology industry. We recognize the importance of embracing change and realign when needed. As we forge ahead as a broadband provider, we find that it’s time to refresh our brand image to correlate with our brand promise.
Over the next few months, you will begin to see this updated logo in place of our current logo. Although our logo and colors are changing; our company, people, and values will remain the same.
Rainbow is an active member of our communities. You can count on us for consistently reliable services that deliver innovative, essential connections to improve your life.
We’re there for you in times of need, and we’re always working behind the scenes to ensure that you receive an unbeatable customer experience.
We’re humble in our belief that we can always improve. We’re forward-thinking and work hard to provide the state-of-the-art services our customers have come to expect. We plan and invest in building a better future for our customers and our communities.
We understand that connections are important. Community is built by connecting people and putting their needs ahead of our own.
Rainbow. We put people first.
