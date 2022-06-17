Rainbow Communications has been providing quality service since 1952 and currently has offices in Atchison, Everest (headquarters), Hiawatha and Seneca.
As a broadband provider, Rainbow specializes in residential broadband and home phone services, along with broadband and hosted PBX for businesses.
Rainbow upgraded the cable modem network for the towns of Elwood, Fairview, Hiawatha, Highland, Horton, Sabetha, Seneca, Troy and Wathena. Customers were upgraded to faster plans and those areas now have speeds up to 350Mbps.
Rainbow is participating in the FCC benefit program Affordable Connectivity Program. This program ensures that households can afford the broadband they need. The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.
Who is eligible for the Affordable connectivity Program?
A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below:
- Has an income that is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines; or
- Participates in certain assistance programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;
- Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-20, 2020-2021 or 2021-2022 school year;
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.
When can I sign up for a benefit?
Eligible households will be able to enroll in the program to receive a monthly discount off the cost of broadband service by visiting https://acpbenefit.org. For more information go to https://www.rainbow.net/acp
