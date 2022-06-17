Heading into their eighth year of serving Hiawatha and the surrounding areas, Ryan Meininger State Farm has big things ahead in 2022. Through a love of serving the local community and working to provide exceptional customer care along with the company’s nation-leading coverage, Meininger’s office quickly grew into one of the most successful State Farm agencies in the Midwest.
From day one of opening, Meininger made it his mission to be a constructive influence in the community, and especially in the local school district.
“I feel like if I want a community to support my business, I owe that same community all of my effort to make a difference—to be involved, to be a force for positive change and to ensure that part of every dollar that my customers pay go back into their town.”
Team member Betty Jones has returned to join Ryan and wife Kelle in the office, along with salesman Adam Clay. Offering a full spectrum of insurance and investment products, Meininger and his team continue to offer the top insurance products in the country along with top-of-the-line customer service for individuals and businesses. Over the past few years, State Farm has partnered with groups like Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans and US Bank, among others, which allows agents to offer some of the world’s leading mortgage, banking and investment projects out of their offices.
“We offer an outstanding service to our community, backed by State Farm’s amazing financial and insurance products,” says Meininger. “Our team is 100% local, and every one of us has a desire to be a positive influence in the Hiawatha community — we feel like we have a lot to offer customers who want first-class coverage and a familiar face when you need to meet with your agent.”
