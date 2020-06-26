James and Kelsey Stallbaumer opened Stallbaumer Family Chiropractic LLC in Hiawatha in 2016.
Dr. James specializes in Diversified technique, or hands-on manipulations of the spine and extremities. Dr. Kelsey specializes in Acupuncture and is Advanced Proficiency Rated in Activator Methods Technique, which utilizes muscular and neurological testing and involves instrument assisted manipulations of the body. Our office also offers Webster technique for expecting mothers and various muscle therapies including ultrasound, electrical stimulation, myofascial release, Graston technique, kinesiotaping and other physical therapies.
Over the past year we have completed the bathroom remodel and continue to work on projects to update the building. This year has brought a new obstacle with COVID-19 and we are doing our best to continue to provide safe health care for the community. We are continuing to use strict sterilization techniques on the equipment between each patient, as well as limiting the amount of people within the office at one time.
We now require that patients make an appointment and no longer allow walk-in patients in order to follow our social distancing guidelines. Appointments can be made by phone, email or Facebook message.
This month marks the four year anniversary for Stallbaumer Chiropractic and the couple said they could not be happier with their decision to come to Hiawatha and the progress they have made here. They are excited to continue to grow their practice.
By the end of 2020, they hope to expand their staff and offer additional services to Hiawatha and surrounding communities.
