James and Kelsey Stallbaumer opened Stallbaumer Family Chiropractic LLC in Hiawatha in 2016 and recently celebrated 5 years of business.
Dr. James specializes in Diversified technique, or hands-on manipulations of the spine and extremities. Dr. Kelsey specializes in Acupuncture and is Advanced Proficiency Rated in Activator Methods Technique, which utilizes muscular and neurological testing and involves instrument assisted manipulations of the body. Our office also offers Webster technique for expecting mothers and various muscle therapies including ultrasound, electrical stimulation, myofascial release, Graston technique, kinesiotaping and other physical therapies.
Over the past year we have replaced the sidewalk in front of the office and updated the landscaping. We continue to remodel the office and are currently updating the hallway and treatment rooms.
We also plan to continue to follow safety guideline for COVID-19 to provide a safe and healthy environment for our patients. This past year has been a challenge, but the practice was able to stay open throughout the entire pandemic. We followed safety guidelines and continue to do so in order to provide a safe and healthy environment for our patients.
Stallbaumer Family Chiropractic offers various CBD products with patients and has had tremendous success, especially with CBD cream for pain relief for neuropathy, arthritis, muscle spasms and more. Stallbaumer Chiropractic provides many options such as essential oils, vitamins, supplements, TENS units and more, so patients can continue their pain relief outside of the office.
This year marks 5 years of service to the Hiawatha community and we recently welcomed a daughter and are excited to grow our family and business in Hiawatha.
