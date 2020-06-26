The Pines of Hiawatha has been offering a “home-like” experience in nursing home care in the Brown County community for the last 15 years. Carol and Heidi Voigts are the owner/operators and maintain the daily operations of the business.
We are a state licensed, employ Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nurse Aides, and Certified Medication Aides, as well as a Registered Nurse Consult. The Pines provides care to residents who are ambulatory and those unable to leave the comforts of their bed.
Our employees are “universal employees”, providing excellent personal care to our residents as well as cooking, cleaning, laundry services, medication management and other activities of daily living. Our quiet, comfortable home make all of these tasks attainable due to our low staff to resident ratio.
Carol and Heidi, along with their staff, pride themselves in providing individual personalized care for every resident living at The Pines.
This unique senior care has been well received in Brown County as well as the surrounding communities.
We look forward to serving our community for many years ahead!
