At Union State Bank, we truly believe and carry forward the belief that “community is everything.” Our team takes pride in lending a helping hand to the community by offering banking solutions and community volunteerism year-round.
Our team works diligently to be involved in locally sponsored events related to education and youth. You will see our branch name and logo on several advertisements and banners across area schools, children’s art events and local sports teams. Financial literacy for area youth is another priority area, and our team participates in providing bank tours and curriculum to educations throughout the year.
Throughout the year, Union State Bank actively participates in community giving, including employees working together for activities like Adopt-A-Family, visiting area senior living centers and choosing a local charity to receive combined team donations. Union State Bank is also active in Community Banking Month activities each spring to raise awareness of the vital role community banks fill for businesses, families and local community organizations.
“Community banks take corporate responsibility very seriously,” said Jeff Caudle, President/CEO. “We want to make sure we’re doing our part to help the community, which involves everything from making loans, providing financial literacy to the public and donating to various causes that are important to the communities we serve.”
Union State Bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #654946.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.