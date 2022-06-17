At Union State Bank, Community is Everything: Since 1901 Founded in 1901, Union State Bank has a rich tradition of serving local families, businesses and farmers while always looking ahead to new opportunities. It is a commitment we have continued for more than 120 years across our eight Union State Bank locations in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
Even while banking continues to expand and change, our team in Everest and Horton sincerely enjoys taking care of local customers while we all continue to grow alongside one another – because we believe community is everything.
Union State Bank of Everest and Horton help sponsor and support progress across several local youth initiatives – including the new Horton Baseball Sports Complex – and many school advertisement and sponsorship opportunities across the year. We participate actively in the local Chamber of Commerce, local parades, 4-H and FFA programs and annual giving through Adopt-A-Family and other charitable organizations.
Stop by our branch in Everest or Horton today – or any of our locations – and find out why we say “Together, we are rich in community.” Learn more at www.mybankusb.com.
