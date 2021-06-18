On behalf of Union State Bank, we are proud to serve you as your local community bank. It is a tradition we have continued for the past 120 years across our seven branch locations in northeast Kansas and also northwest Missouri.
Our beginnings highlight what makes our approach strong and successful. In 1901, a group of Everest citizens pooled their resources to create the Union State Bank. The name was chosen by Mr. T.C. Honnell, who was particularly fond of the maxim ‘in union there is strength.’
“Today, our mission statement ‘Cultivating communities through great relationships,’ demonstrates our ongoing focus on personalized customer experience that is rooted in the local community, while also featuring state-of-the-art technology as we move forward,” says Jeff Caudle, CEO, Union State Bank.
Even while banking continues to expand and change, our team sincerely enjoys taking care of local customers while we all continue to grow alongside one another.
Union State Bank maintains this rich tradition of serving local families, businesses and farmers while always looking ahead to new opportunities.
Stop by our branch at Everest or Horton today – or any of our locations – and find out how we carry our mission forward every day. Learn more at mybankusb.com.
