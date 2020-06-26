Union State Bank of Everest and Horton Feature New Signage
Union State Bank of Everest and Horton have new exterior signage, reflecting the recent completion of a new bank logo image. The new signage is installed across all Union State Bank branches: Everest, Atchison, Horton, McLouth, and Oskaloosa, Kansas; and Gower and Plattsburg in Missouri.
“Union State Bank employees are grateful to live and work in the same town as our customers,” says Jane Bruning, Chief Operating Officer, Union State Bank of Everest. “The new signage and logo reflect our continued and united investment in our local families, businesses and farms that make up our community.”
The Union State Bank leadership team worked for several months to gather input from focus groups and explored a variety of logo options. The goal is to show a united image across all seven branches moving forward, but also to maintain the integrity of the individual buildings in each community when selecting sign designs.
“Whether we are completing a business or ag loan, helping a home buyer or supporting a community project, in every encounter we believe we are all stronger because of our local traditions and ties,” says Lynda Ross, Branch Manager/VP of Lending, Horton Branch. “We believe we are ‘rich in community,’ and we look forward to honoring that in every decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.