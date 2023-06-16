150619_hwbusiness_park

Vintage Park of Hiawatha at 400 Kansas Ave.

Vintage Park at Hiawatha provides exceptional assisted living services to Hiawatha and the surrounding communities.

With its tradition of having home baked cookies in the cookie jar to its restaurant style dining, this community loves to bring that feeling of home to all of their residents. They set themselves apart by offering one all-inclusive price for care and services. They pride themselves on no damage deposit and No levels of care — just one easy to understand monthly fee. This 41-unit assisted living community sits in a quiet residential neighborhood with several floor plans, a community room and outside gazebo area.

