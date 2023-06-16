Vintage Park at Hiawatha provides exceptional assisted living services to Hiawatha and the surrounding communities.
With its tradition of having home baked cookies in the cookie jar to its restaurant style dining, this community loves to bring that feeling of home to all of their residents. They set themselves apart by offering one all-inclusive price for care and services. They pride themselves on no damage deposit and No levels of care — just one easy to understand monthly fee. This 41-unit assisted living community sits in a quiet residential neighborhood with several floor plans, a community room and outside gazebo area.
From spacious personal suites to the beautifully landscaped grounds, every aspect of Vintage Park was designed with the resident in mind. They have a very cozy home-like atmosphere from enjoying nature on the back patio to participating in many scheduled activities. From their open kitchen concept that enables one to watch the meals being prepared or to savor the aroma of fresh baked bread to relaxing by the fireplace with a good book; a resident can enjoy all of the comforts of home.
Vintage Park at Hiawatha is owned by Grace Management, Inc. and is also one of 15 Vintage Park locations in Kansas, all of whom have won National Quality awards. Vintage Park at Hiawatha is a member of the Kansas Centers for Assisted Living (KCAL).
Come by on Wednesday’s at 9:30 a.m. to join in the coffee and Friends group and meet the great staff, including Executive Director Heather Williams. Vintage Park offers a game room, which includes a pool table, horseshoes and washers for the residents to enjoy. Stop by on Mondays for Pitch with drinks at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.