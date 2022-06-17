Vintage Park at Hiawatha provides exceptional assisted living services to Hiawatha and the surrounding communities.
With its tradition of having home baked cookies in the cookie jar to its restaurant style dining, this community loves to bring that feeling of home to all of their residents. They set themselves apart by offering one all-inclusive price for care and services. They pride themselves on no damage deposit and No levels of care — just one easy to understand monthly fee. This 41-unit assisted living community sits in a quiet residential neighborhood. There are several floor plans to choose from along with a great exercise area, community room and several sitting areas. Add to that an outside patio and a gazebo and the setting is one that just draws you in.
From spacious personal suites to the beautifully landscaped grounds, every aspect of Vintage Park was designed with the resident in mind. They have a very cozy home-like atmosphere from enjoying nature on the back patio to participating in many scheduled activities. From their open kitchen concept that enables one to watch the meals being prepared or to savor the aroma of fresh baked bread to relaxing by the fireplace with a good book; a resident can enjoy all of the comforts of home.
The services offered at Vintage Park are set up to be individualized, so that each resident receives the services that best meet their needs. From ordering and dispensing medications to assistance with bathing and dressing, there are many options. Vintage Park at Hiawatha can adjust the services as resident needs change and they can also adapt services if the resident is not feeling well; thereby giving peace of mind to the residents loved ones. There are certified staff at Vintage Park 24 hours a day with a licensed nurse on duty or on call at all times.
Vintage Park at Hiawatha is owned by Grace Management, Inc. and is also one of 15 Vintage Park locations in Kansas, all of whom have won National Quality awards. Vintage Park at Hiawatha is a member of the Kansas Centers for Assisted Living (KCAL).
Executive Director Heather Williams would love to meet you and show you why she is so proud of the Vintage Park at Hiawatha. Take time to come by on Wednesday’s at 9:30 a.m. to join in the coffee and Friends group and meet the great staff. We have also created a game room, which includes a pool table, horseshoes and washers for the residents to enjoy.
Vintage Park has earned a reputation for providing the highest quality of care in assisted living, having been through several consecutive state surveys without a deficiency. We promise to not lose touch with the warm and friendly approach that Vintage Park prides itself on.
Vintage Park believes in tradition, in doing things right from the start, in offering choices and believing in their resident’s well-being. Please call Heather and schedule a time to come out and tour this lovely community. Vintage Park will also be hosting an open house, which will include a meet and greet for the new executive director and wellness director. We want to become more involved with the Hiawatha community and will be looking for ways to give back.
