Welcome to WKG Sales & Service, LLC on Highway 73 in Northeast Kansas — home of quality agriculture and heavy equipment repair service.
This business, owned and operated by Walker and Kyley Gatz of Hiawatha with full-time employee Darryl Hundley, has been in operation for more than 8 years. With over 50 years of experience in the field of diesel technology, we offer full-service and repair of semi trucks, spra-coupes, tractors, construction, and other agriculture equipment. In addition, we take pride in stocking and ordering parts to fit your individual needs, with a full-line of spra-coupe and heavy duty truck parts.
Examples of provided services include: annual inspections, oil changes, welding, brakes, clutches, drivetrain, air conditioning, engine overhauls, etc. We have recently upgraded our scan tool equipment in order to broaden our services and repair capabilities. If we can assist you, please give us a call at (785) 547-7711, as you won’t be disappointed by the experience found at WKG!
