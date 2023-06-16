Cedar Hollow Farm and Buildings has expanded at 1000 Oregon Street in Hiawatha! Our building business has really grown, and we are the largest building supplier in Kansas and southern Nebraska.
Our prices are lower than most, as our buildings come from this area, and we buy materials in this region.
Our newest venture is Greenhouses! Our greenhouse stabilizes the growing environment by buffering the ambient temperature and protecting the plants from extreme cold. A gardener without a greenhouse is like a cook without a stove, so be sure to stop by and see how our greenhouses can help you this growing season!
Other options include storage sheds, cabins, playhouses, gazebos, garages, horse barns, chicken coops, and hunting blinds. With so many possible uses, we are sure to have a building to meet your needs.
As always, we do custom build – meeting your unique requirements, in your location. This is something other companies don’t offer, but we believe in customers first!Our 10 Commandments
for the
building business:
1. Our customers are
appreciated — not just a number2. Officed locally to
serve you better3. Service after the sale 4. High quality using number one lumber and materials 5. Lower price
because we care 6. Custom options
for all buildings 7. Unlimited color choices 8. Direct contact —
no middle man9. Rent to own or bank
assist for you10. Expedient delivery
and setup
We offer secure, convenient storage options that can be paid for in a year or less! Our rent-to-own program provides an affordable alternative to traditional storage sites. This path to ownership gives you the chance to store your valuables in your own backyard!
Come see our buildings in person with 5 convenience locations in Hiawatha, Sabetha, Seneca, and Falls City, NE! Or for more information call Bob Sines at 785-547-6623, or visit the website at cedarhollowfarmandbuilding.com
