Cedar Hollow Farm and Buildings, along Cedar Hollow Tech, recently moved their offices to 1000 Oregon St., in Hiawatha.
The businesses, that both fall under the Cedar Hollow brand, are part of a father and son business venture of Bob Sines and Dan Sines with Bob operating Cedar Hollow Farm & Buildings and Dan operating Cedar Hollow Tech.
Cedar Hollow offers a large selection of custom-made buildings sold here and built just a few miles away. Bob said he lets the customer decide their preferences with some choices including garage, cabin, garden shed, utility shed, cottage style for crafting and many more.
Cedar Hollow has a five Star Service award from delivery to setup and follow-up repairs if needed in the future. Finance options are also available.
Bob follows these 10 Commandments for his building business:
1. Our customers are appreciated — not just a number
2. Officed locally to serve you better
3. Service after the sale
4. High quality using number one lumber and materials
5. Lower price because we care
6. Custom options for all buildings
7. Unlimited color choices
8. Direct contact — no middle man
9. Rent to own or bank assist
10. Expedient delivery and setup
Contact Bob Sines at 785-547-6623, or visit the website at cedarhollowfarmandbuilding.com.
Dan Sines moved back to the area to bring his expertise to local residents through a security and technical business. He specializes in computers, repairs and upgrade solutions, PC cleaning, setup and connection assistance, data and storage options, private home security and network connection assistance and more through Cedar Hollow Tech. With their recent move Cedar Hollow Tech is centrally located to better offer services.
