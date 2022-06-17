Cedar Hollow Farm and Buildings is expanding at 1000 Oregon St., in Hiawatha!!! Our building business has really grown, and we are the largest building supplier in Kansas and southern Nebraska.
Our prices are lower than most, as our buildings come from this area and we buy materials in this region.
Our new venture is Greenhouses! Our greenhouse stabilizes the growing environment by buffering the ambient temperature and protecting the plans from extreme cold.
A gardener without a greenhouse is like a cook without a stove.
Our new greenhouses will be coming soon!
As always, we custom build — meeting your needs, in your location — what others don’t offer.
Customers first!
Our 10 Commandments
for the building business:
1. Our customers are appreciated — not just a number
2. Officed locally to serve you better
3. Service after the sale
4. High quality using number one lumber and materials
5. Lower price because we care
6. Custom options for all buildings
7. Unlimited color choices
8. Direct contact — no middle man
9. Rent to own or bank assist for you
10. Expedient delivery and setup
Contact Bob Sines at 785-547-6623, or visit the website at cedarhollowfarmand building.com.
Finance and rent to own options are also available.
Cedar Hollow business headquarters is 1000 Oregon St., Hiawatha, KS 66434. We also have our buildings in Sabetha, Seneca and Falls City, Neb. www.cedarhollowfarmandbuilding.com.
Cedar Hollow Tech Repairs and Support
Computer repairs and upgrade solutions, PC cleaning, setup and connection assistance, data and storage options. Consulting for your next computer need. We purchase and install as well — getting you what you need for your type of use.
Contact Dan Sines at 785-288-8705, email cedarhollowtech@gmail.com or visit us at 1000 Oregon St., Hiawatha, Kansas 66434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.