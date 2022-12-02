Doniphan West Dance Team: First row (left to right) Lena Leatherman, H’Leigha Idol, Ava Gladhart, Brooklyn Rawles. Second row: Cassidy Blanton, Ella Haynes, Lilly Clark, Claire Cole, Kamryn McCauley. Third row: Aly Gobin, Katie Johnson, Kyra Johnson, Kya Keller.
Coach David Johnson The new season will be a clean slate for the Doniphan West Mustangs, after the team struggled despite four senior starters a year ago. With just one returning starter and three returning letter-winners overall, Coach David Johnson will implement a youth movement.
Senior Brody Jeschke is the team’s only returning member of the starting lineup, and he will lead the front court and will provide a lion’s share of the team’s scoring. Sophomores Hudson Penny and Cooper Eberly will lead the team’s back court, with freshmen Kolter Peterson and Dustin Veach providing depth.
The Mustangs will play a very difficult schedule, as always, and will look to grow as the season goes along. With just one senior and a slew of freshmen and sophomores, the future is bright for Coach Johnson’s team, but they will need to overcome the growing pains of inexperience as they improve throughout the season.
