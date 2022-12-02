Coach David Johnson The new season will be a clean slate for the Doniphan West Mustangs, after the team struggled despite four senior starters a year ago. With just one returning starter and three returning letter-winners overall, Coach David Johnson will implement a youth movement.

Senior Brody Jeschke is the team’s only returning member of the starting lineup, and he will lead the front court and will provide a lion’s share of the team’s scoring. Sophomores Hudson Penny and Cooper Eberly will lead the team’s back court, with freshmen Kolter Peterson and Dustin Veach providing depth.

