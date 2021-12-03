Coach David Johnson
Down one 1st Team All-Twin Valley League performer from 2020-21, the Doniphan West Mustangs and Coach David Johnson set their sites on improving on their 8-13 mark and putting forth a competitive effort in the league. Johnson’s teams focus on defense first, and this season will be no different, as the fast-paced squad will continue to run and defend hard.
Lafe Blevins and his All-League honors are gone, along with fellow 2021 senior Fletcher Penny, but the Mustangs return four starters and most of their rotation as the look to capitalize on the senior seasons of some key players. Trent Spiker returns in the post for his final season, along with the starting senior backcourt of Creighton Johnson and Broc Leatherman. Kole Franken and Hunter Smith will also fill roles in their final high school seasons, along with junior Brody Jeschke and freshmen Cooper Eberly, Hudson Penny and Kelby Windmeyer. Having a strong group of freshmen mixing it up on the varsity court will help to ease the transition of losing this talented group of seasons in 2022-23.
The Twin Valley League presents a bear of an obstacle for any team looking to climb the ladder, but the Mustangs have the right mix of experience and ability to make strides as the season goes along. The quickest way to flip that win-loss record will be to add more points from the perimeter, and that will be the hope for Johnson and his Mustangs.
