Coach David Johnson
The Mustang basketball team struggled to score last season, but as Coach David Johnson enters year 8, the squad returns a lot of experience, and put up more points after returning some key players from injury late in the season.
Senior Lafe Blevins will be one of Johnson’s leaders on and off the court, and poured in nearly 20 points a game after returning late last season. He will be joined in the back court by Creighton Johnson, Kole Franken and Broc Leatherman. Up front, the Mustangs will lack size again this season, as the team’s front court is just about the same size as its guards. Trent Spiker, Fletcher Penny and Hunter Smith are all great athletes who can create space in the post and put pressure on opposing big men.
Numbers are down this year, so the Mustangs may struggle with depth at some points during the season, so Coach Johnson will need to hope for a healthy season if the Doniphan West crew hope to compete in treacherous TVL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.