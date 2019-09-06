Coach Gina Clevenger
The 2019 season will be all about the girls for the Doniphan West cross country squad, as Coach Gina Clevenger brings a team of five girls to the table for the year. The team is young and talented, and brings back one State placer from 2018 as they look to make a mark on the scene in 2019.
Elle Williams was the lead runner for the Mustangs last year, wrapping a stellar freshman campaign with a 15th place finish at the State meet, at a time of 22:07. Joining Williams will be Lily Clark, Aly Gobin, Claire Cole and Chloe Clevenger. The freshmen joining Williams have had a successful run on the junior high team, and Clevenger will count on her freshmen to make an immediate impact as varsity runners.
With the youth movement at hand, the Lady Mustangs are the beginning of what could be a strong few years for the program. Clevenger’s crew worked hard over the summer, and the season’s early meets could show the results, but the long term goal is to see the group qualify as both individuals and as a team for the State meet in October.
Schedule
9-6 @ Augustana Twilight Meet Sioux Falls
9-14 @ Wamego, 11 a.m.
9-19 @ Hiawatha Invitational 4 p.m
9-26 @ Nemaha Central 4 p.m.
9-28 @ Rimrock 11:45 a.m.
10-3 @ Horton 4 p.m.
10-5 @ Centralia 10 a.m.
10-10 @ Sabetha 4 p.m.
10-17 @ TVL meet Onaga 4 p.m.
10-22 @ Jackson Hts 4:30 p.m.
10-26 Regionals TBA
11-2 State
