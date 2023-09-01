Doniphan West Football Joey May Joey May Author email Sep 1, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo By Marla TaylorDoniphan West Football: first row (l-r): manager Myleigh Harrell, Remington Peuker, Hayden Hoffman, Landen Amos, Grant Boos, Kolter Peterson, manager Melissa Schurr. Second row: head coach John Paolino, Dustin Veach, McCoy Edie, Parker Allen, Hayden Paolino, Lucas Edie, assistant coach Remington Powell, assistant coach Zachariah Harris. Third row: Maliki Armstrong, Tabin Clary, Draven Henninger, Mason Icart, Michael Albers, Kelby Windmeyer, Sam Merrill, Cooper Eberly, Brett Heim. Not pictured: Hudson Allen. By Marla Taylor By Marla TaylorDoniphan West Cheer & Dance: front (l-r) Avery Keller, H’Leigha Idol, Ava Gladhart, Kamryn McCauley, Lena Leatherman. Second row: Jaidyn Smith, Katie Johnson, Delainee Waggoner, Brooklyn Rawles. Third row: Kayte Falk, Kya Keller, Cassidy Blanton, Ella Haynes, Jaelynn Clary. By Marla Taylor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedule9/1 @ Washington County 7 p.m.9/8 @ Cair Paravel 7 p.m.9/15 vs. Maranatha @ HCC field 7 p.m.9/22 vs. Frankfort-Homecoming 7 p.m.9/29 vs. Hanover10/6 @ Linn 7 p.m.10/13 vs. Blue Valley 7 p.m.10/20 @ Axtell 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Rainbow Communications kicks off fall Tech Topics sessions Hiawatha Red Hawk volleyball Hiawatha Red Hawk football Doniphan West Cross Country Doniphan West Football Hiawatha Red Hawk cross country Creative Hour at the Library kicks off Sept. 7 Maria the Mexican headlining Maple Leaf Festival 2023 Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPost Office lobby closed due to collapse of ceilingsEickhoff, Estelle J. 1967-2023School districts request formal mediation to settle land transfer disputeLarry Strickland has sold Tennessee farm where wife Naomi Judd died by suicideKansas SB 180 'opens the door for a lot more discrimination' against trans peopleLetting go of your playing daysCardinals release Colt McCoy, Kyler Murray reportedly headed to PUP listAdele collapsed to the floor backstage at Vegas residency with painful sciatica flare-upUkulele workshop is in memory of music lover Jim BabcockState official on Kansas Medicaid unwinding: ‘We probably could’ve done a better job’ Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
