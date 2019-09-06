Coach Perry Smith
Transition seems to be name of the game for the Doniphan West football squad, as they made the move to 8-man football a year ago, and now will play under their third head coach in three years, as Perry Smith takes over the program. Despite the turnover, the Mustangs have been to the State playoffs two of the last three years, including a trip a year ago with a 3-6 record.
Smith has 16 players out this season, and the team hopes to be healthier than a year ago. Trent Spiker stepped in to lead the team from the quarterback freshman in 2018, but suffered a season-ending injury in week three—he will return the role and hopes to stabilize the position in his sophomore year. Hunter Smith was another freshman starter in the backfield, and will be joined there in his sophomore season by Nathan Howerton and Kole Franklin. Cooper and Carter Jensen are seniors and return a ton of experience on both sides of the ball.
Smith says the team’s schedule starts out as one of the toughest in the state, and says how quickly his team learns to execute together on both sides of the ball will determine the outcome of the season. “As with any 8-man team,” says Smith, “staying injury free will be the biggest key for us [but] we believe we have some pieces that will continue to get better as the season goes on.”
Schedule
8-30 Jamboree at HCC 6:30 p.m.
9-6 Home vs. Washington County 7 p.m.
9-13 @ Hanover 7 p.m.
9-20 Home vs. Frankfort 7 p.m.
9-27 Home vs. Onaga 7 p.m.
10-4 @ Linn 7 p.m.
10-11 Home vs. Wetmore 7 p.m.
10-18 @ Blue Valley 7 p.m.
10-25 @ Axtell 7 p.m.
10-31 Week 9 bracket Game TBA
11-8 Regionals TBA
11-15 Sectionals TBA
11-22 Sub State TBA
11-30 State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.