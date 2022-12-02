Doniphan West Girls Basketball: Front (l-r) Brennah Edie, Claire Cole, Avery Weathersbee, Kyra Johnson. Second row: Katie Johnson, Lena Leatherman, Ava Gladhart, Malaina Whetstine, Emmyjo Whetstine. Third row: Brooklyn Rawles, Brooklyn Denton, Melissa Schurr, Belle Smith, Kya Keller, Ali Foster.
Coach Perry Smith Bringing back three starters and seven total letter-winners from last season’s 16-6 team that fell in the Sub-state semifinal, Coach Perry Smith and the Lady Mustangs will be pushing hard for a Twin Valley League Championship this season.
Claire Cole, Kyra Johnson and Avery Weathersbee are all returning starters and seniors. They will be joined on the floor by juniors Malaina Whetstine, Lena Leatherman and Ava Gladhart, along with sophomores Brennah Edie and Katie Johnson, who all gained valuable varsity time a season ago. In the back court, the Mustangs are experienced and will be led by scorer Whetstine. The rest of the group will need to pick up their scoring to replace what the team lost to graduation, but have contributed in other ways in previous seasons. Weathersbee is a 2-time All-TVL selection at forward and will provide a scoring punch, and Smith will be looking for Johnson and others to step into productive minutes in the post.
Smith knows that his team is in a good position entering the season, but says his group will need to stay healthy and adjust to their new roles quickly. “We will have a lot of returning experience and that is usually a good recipe for hopeful success,” said Smith, adding, “Finding consistent outside scoring to along with our inside game is vital for us to reach our full potential.
