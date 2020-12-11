Coach Perry Smith
Entering season five of his tenure at Doniphan West, Coach Perry Smith’s team took a huge leap forward last season, posting their best record in years at 14-9 and making it all the way to Regionals.
All-Stater Makinley Smith graduated, but the team returns all other starters as they look to run it back on another strong season. Myah Olson, Heidi Leah, and Kinley Whetstine are a trio of senior guards who will be joined by sophomore Chloe Clevenger, who showed promise off the bench as a freshman. Sadie Leach, the fourth-year starter in the post, will look to step into Smith’s shoes as the top front court player, and she will be joined by junior Sydney Smith, while underclassmen Avery Weathersby, and Lilly Clark will look to add depth.
The TVL is going to be a tough road again this season, but Coach Smith has the team looking to make a run this postseason. The Mustangs are deep and should be able to score, despite a lack of height in the post, and if they can find ways to replace Makinley Smith’s presence, should be a force in the TVL and all of 1A girls basketball.
