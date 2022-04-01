Coach Jeff Spiker
Now in his sixth season at the helm of the Mustang baseball program, Coach Jeff Spiker will welcome a new wrinkle in the team’s direction in 2022, as Doniphan West enters into its first year of a co-op with Riverside. 13 of Spiker’s 21 players will be seniors, as the Mustangs take aim at a big season.
Trent Spiker, Cole Franken and Brock Leatherman all return with considerable experience, and will be joined by seniors Dobe Davis and Brock Studer from Riverside, along with up-and-coming freshman Cooper Eberly. The Mustangs will feature an experienced and skilled defense, along with a pitching rotation that goes six arms deep.
“We will need to play error free ball this year,” says Spiker. “We have to stay away from the big inning.”
With such a heavy upperclassmen influence, the Mustangs have high hopes for the season and are already setting their sites on the Sub-State tournament, knowing that is the first step toward the postseason accolades the team hopes to achieve.
BASEBALL SCHEDULE
APRIL 7 – DWest @ ACCHS 11 – DWest @ Oskaloosa 18 – Pleasant Ridge @ DWest 25 – McLouth @ DWest 28 – DWest @ Troy MAY 2 – Valley Falls @ DWest
