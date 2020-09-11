The 2019 season is proof for third year coach, Gina Clevenger, that competition breeds success. The girls squad featured two top runners who went back and forth all season taking turns breaking the school record on the way to championship finishes in the TVL, Regionals, and 1A State.
Elle Williams and Chloe Clevenger should compete at the top of the girls team again this season, and return teammates Emma Albers, Lily Clark, Claire Cole and Aly Gobin. The boys team only features two members, but Clevenger hopes the squad will be the beginning of building a program.
Coach Clevenger says the girls hope to repeat as league, regional and state champions and that each runner hopes to cut their personal bests this year. The boys want to start a trend at the school, while improving with each race and working together as a unit. Clevenger hopes for a healthy season where the team can grow, embrace the family culture of cross country and compete against other teams.
