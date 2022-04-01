Coach Shiloah Edie
The eight year hiatus of the Doniphan West Mustang softball program has come to an end, as Coach Shiloah Edie comes on board to guide the returning program. Twelve girls are out for the team as the Mustangs look to relight the fire of the program.
Edie points out Jordan Veach as the team’s senior leader, lead pitcher and captain.
“Jordan has done very well taking on this leadership role and responsibility and we are lucky to have her for her last year of high school,” says Coach Edie.
“Our biggest strength is our determination to prove others wrong and be better than we were at the beginning of the season,” says the new coach. “With it being our first year in eight years...I think people are expecting us to struggle.”
Edie says that the team is forming strong bonds]s, and hope to exceed expectations on the back of hard work, personal connections and the love of the game.
“That will keep these girls and girls to come in high school interested in keeping the program going.”
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
APRIL 4 – DWest Varsity @ Troy 11 – DWest JV @ Atchison 15 – DWest JV @ Royal Valley 18 – DWest JV @ Riverside 26 – DWest JV @ Atchison 28 – DWest JV vs. Horton MAY 16-19 – Regionals
