Coach Skyler Allen
A strong season in 2021 has the Doniphan West Mustangs and third-year coach Skyler Allen seeking another big year in 2022. Both squads qualified for State last year, with the girls taking 5th overall and the boys finishing 28th, as well as successful Twin Valley League and Regional outings.
Chloe Clevenger, Sadie Leach, Jaiden Taylor, Lafe Blevins, Cooper Clark and Riley Schuneman were solid performers a year ago who must be replaced, but big time contributors Trent Spiker, Michael Lackey, Kole Franken, Creighton Johsnon, Elle Williams, Claire Cole, Emma Albers and Allie Horner are all back to make another push toward State. Underclassmen Lena Leatherman, Cassidy Blanton, Kelby Windmeyer and junior Braden Simmons are expected to step forward into important roles.
A deep roster of distance runners, and a solid group of seniors, including four senior boys wills serve as the strength of the team, while Allen will ask younger competitors to help score points across the board to better the team’s overall standing and chances to place well at postseason meets. That balance seems to be the major focus of the coaching staff, as Allen and his assistants aim to bring both teams far this season.
SCHEDULE
APRIL 5 – DWest @ Oskaloosa 12 – DWest @ ACCHS 14 – DWest @ Frankfort 21 – DWest Relays 29 – Dwest @ DeSoto MAY 6 – DWest @ JCN 12 – TVL League Meet @ Valley Heights 20 — Regionals
