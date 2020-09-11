Year three for Coach Andrea Keller will feature a roster heavy with seniors and returning varsity experience, after losing just one player, strong contributor Makinley Smith, to graduation. Keller said the team was up and down last year, but found a groove late in the season.
Seven players return with varsity experience, including seniors Myah Olson, Sadie Leach, Heidi Leach, and Alexis Wilson, juniors Sydney Smith and Jaiden Taylor and sophomore Kyra Johnson. Keller says that group of strong, experienced players will be the key to this season’s success, especially after a summer of improvement.
The TVL is a deep and competitive league, and Keller said the team’s goal is finish in the top half of the league and be on a roll heading into the postseason.
“We also have a goal of taking the season one day at a time,” said Keller, “keeping a positive attitude no matter what, and remaining adaptable to the current environment.”
