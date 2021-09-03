Coach Andrea Keller
Andrea Keller is in her fourth season behind the wheel of the Doniphan West volleyball squad, and the coach enters the year for the first time without four key players who have provided a steady hand for the Mustangs in recent years. Myah Olson, Sadie and Heidi Leach and Alexis Wilson were all seniors in 2020, and will be missed this season.
Returning from last year’s 16-19 sub-state runner-up squad are seniors Jaiden Taylor and Sydney Smith, along with All-TVL junior Avery Weathersbee and fellow junior Kyra Johnson. Junior Claire Cole, along with sophomores Taygen Reno and Malaina Whetstine will step into contributing roles, as Coach Keller will rely on them to fill some of the production of the departed seniors.
Keller says her team is quick and versatile, and will play a fast-paced offensive attack. The Lady Mustangs have very clear goals set out in front of them, as Coach Keller wants her team to finish in the top half of the TVL, after finishing 6th of 13 teams last year, finish in the top four of every tournament and win all home matches in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.