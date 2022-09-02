Doniphan West Volleyball: First row (left to right) Ali Foster, Ava Gladhart, Jaedin Heitman, Taygen Reno, H’Leigha Idol, Brennah Edie. Second row: Brooklyn Denton, Belle Smith, Claire Cole, Malaina Whetstine, Brooklyn Rawles, Emmyjo Whetstine, Jaelynn Clary. Third row: Hailey Tracy, Ella Haynes, Braelynn Chartier, Hannah Albers, Katie Johnson, Kyra Johnson, Kya Keller, Avery Weathersbee. Not pictured: head coach Andrea Keller, assistant coach Sarah Smith.
Doniphan West Dance Team: First row (left to right) Lena Leatherman, H’Leigha Idol, Ava Gladhart, Brooklyn Rawles. Second row: Cassidy Blanton, Ella Haynes, Lilly Clark, Claire Cole, Kamryn McCauley. Third row: Aly Gobin, Katie Johnson, Kyra Johnson, Kya Keller.
After finishing just one win away from the State tournament a season ago, Coach Andrea Keller begins her 5th season at the helm of the Mustang volleyball squad with big goals. The team lost two key seniors, but five varsity starters return and will be on a mission to take the next step.
Avery Weathersbee, Claire Cole, Kyra Johnson, Malaina Whetstine and Taygen Reno will all be back on the court for the Mustangs, and Keller expects sophomore Katie Johnson to slide into a varsity role and have a big season. The group is fast, versatile and has a high volleyball IQ, and Keller will count on those traits to translate to wins.
“We need to be in excellent physical shape to outlast our opponents,” says Keller, also noting that the team lacks top-end depth and will need to stay healthy. When asked about the team’s goals, Keller responded, “Finish in the top 3 of the TVL, win Sub-state, improve on our record from last year, work to get better each and every single day and have our energy and enthusiasm continue to grow throughout the season.”
