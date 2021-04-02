Coach Jeff Spiker
The Mustangs saw a strong group of seniors miss out on their final season to the lost 2020 season, and Coach Jeff Spiker says getting his players back to a competitive level of baseball will be the toughest part of missing out on the season, as many of the high school’s players do not play summer ball, so much of his team will be playing for the first time in two years.
Seniors Lafe Blevins, Fletcher Penny and Jacob Lackey enter with no experience on the high school ball team, but will have high expectations entering the season. Juniors Trent Spiker, Kole Franken and Broc Leatherman are juniors who started as freshman, while Creighton Johnson, Jeren Whetstine and Hunter Smith will also be expected to step up. Sophomores Reece Florence and Chloe Clevenger are sophomores who Spiker says will fill key spots on the team.
Spiker says that his team has a lot of athletes, but that the team needs growth as baseball players, namely by seeing the his squad continue to develop pitching, as well as a solid defense to back that group up. “Our primary goal is to work to get better each day,” says Spiker, “With a high number of new players...we need to focus on the progression of the team to keep building for the future.”
