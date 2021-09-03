Coach Keith Edmonds
Living up to the recent past will be a tall task for Coach Keith Edmonds in his first season at the reins of the Doniphan West cross country team, as following up back-to-back state titles would be a monumental task for any new coach. But Edmonds still has a stacked roster, and plans to make a run at a third straight championship in year one of his program.
Just one runner is gone from the 2020 state title team, as top-10 state finisher Chloe Clevenger has transferred, while the rest of the squad remains in tact, headlined by state runner-up Elle Williams. Clair Cole finished at state, and will be joined by senior and co-captain Emma Albers, and juniors Aly Gobin, Lilly Clark and Zoee Edie. The boys return Jacob Blanton and Reece Florence, a pair of hard workers who Edmonds give high praise for their effort. Lena Leatherman and Cassidy Blanton will compete for spots on the girls squad, while Collin Yuill joins the boys team for the first time as a junior.
Edmonds sites the team’s senior leadership as his squad’s greatest strength, along with the positive culture that continues to grow within the program. He hopes to see his squad grow throughout the season, setting personal records at regular intervals.
“The overall goal for the girl’s team is being able to repeat as three time state champions, which no one in the history of USD 11 has ever done,” said Edmonds, “The future is very bright for the Mustang cross country teams.”
