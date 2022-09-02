Doniphan West CC: First row (left to right) Rylan Florence, Kamryn McCauley, Belle Smith, Cassidy Blanton. Second row: Lena Leatherman, Claire Cole, Aly Gobin, Lilly Clark, manager Zoee Edie. Third row: Isaac Idol, Reece Florence, Jacob Blanton, Rafael Silva. Not pictured: head coach Keith Edmonds, assistant coach Julie Franken, Malakhi Moore, Jaidyn Smith, and manager Jade Lewis.
Doniphan West CC: First row (left to right) Rylan Florence, Kamryn McCauley, Belle Smith, Cassidy Blanton. Second row: Lena Leatherman, Claire Cole, Aly Gobin, Lilly Clark, manager Zoee Edie. Third row: Isaac Idol, Reece Florence, Jacob Blanton, Rafael Silva. Not pictured: head coach Keith Edmonds, assistant coach Julie Franken, Malakhi Moore, Jaidyn Smith, and manager Jade Lewis.
Returning for year 2 as the leader of the Doniphan West cross country squad, Coach Keith Edmonds returns a good portion of a very successful 2021 season. After finishing as the Twin Valley League Champions, and runner-up at both Regionals and State on the girls side, Edmonds will look to continue that trend, while building the boys squad that has a full team for the first time in years.
Elle Williams and Emma Albers have graduated and leave room for new contributors to the girls squad, with Claire Cole, Aly Gobin, Lilly Clark, Lena Leatherman and Cassidy Blanton all back. A large group of freshmen will compete for key varsity races, with Belle Smith, Jaidyn Smith and Rylan Florence all gunning for the roles, while Kamryn McCauley is expected to excel once she is healthy. For the boys, Jacob Blanton and Reece Florence return and will be leaders, while Rafael Silva, Isaac Idol and Malakhi Moore will all be key new contributors for the team.
Edmonds credits the school’s administration, as well as team parents for a strong base to the program in what could be a very big year for the Mustangs. “The girls have a Championship mindset, and that is to return to the top of the Twin Valley, attempt another run at a Regional title and, as always, complete for the Class 1A State Championship,” said Edmonds. On the boys side, the team wants to continue to improve, as well as place as a team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.