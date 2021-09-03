Coach Perry Smith
2021 is the year when the all the growing pains are supposed to pay off for the Doniphan West Mustangs. With numbers waning, the Mustangs made the move to 8-man football four years ago, and have started a slew of young players in recent years. This year, many of those players are seniors, and with an All-Twin Valley League quarterback under center, Coach Perry Smith’s team is primed for a major jump forward from their 4-3 record a year ago.
Trent Spiker ran for over 1,000 yards as a junior and will return to cement his legacy at quarterback in his senior season, and will be joined in the backfield by fellow seniors Kole Franken and Hunter Smith, with Creighton Johnson and Dillon Williams at receiver. The entire offensive line are also seniors, including TVL All-Leaguer Michael Lackey.
The expectations are clear, but Smith knows that even with eight strong seniors, any 8-man team is reliant upon staying healthy to have the type of run the Mustangs believe they can have this season. His team has put in the time in the weight room, and this could very well be the season that Doniphan West picks up their first playoff win in 10 years.
(0) comments
