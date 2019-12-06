Coach Perry Smith
The Mustangs want to play fast, in-your-face basketball, and Coach Perry Smith has a young, athletic group of girls that fit his system well. Smith says Doniphan West will play a full court press, attacking style that emphasizes playing the entire 84 feet of the basketball course at all times. “We always want to be the hardest working team on the court,” said Smith, but emphasized that his young squad will need to pick up the offensive and defensive schemes quickly.
The Lady Mustangs lost four varsity players to graduation and return three starters and six players overall who saw regular minutes a season ago. Sophomore Myah Olson will run the point with Heidi Leach, Kinlee Whetstine and Alexis Wilson filling out the backcourt. Makinley Smith is the team’s leading returning scorer from an injury shortened 2018-19 season, and she will look to continue her growth in her junior season—she will be joined in the post by fellow junior Lacey Banks, who looks to capitalize on a strong summer and sophomore Sadie leach.
Coach Smith knows that toughness and playing through adversity is key to his team’s season, and with only two juniors and no seniors on the roster, he will need to see some of his key players fill leadership roles during those moments of adversity. Smith says the Twin Valley will be tough at the top, as always, but that he hopes to have his team playing their best ball late in the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.