Coach Skyler Allen
With 32 athletes out for the season, 2nd year coach Skyler Allen’s Doniphan West Mustang track and field squad is full of inexperienced talent and ready to kick off their 2021 season after missing out on 2020.
Numbers have been down in recent years, and with the influx of new talent, Coach Allen says that many of the juniors and seniors competing for the Mustangs this season have not participated since 8th grade. Elle Williams is a returning state competitor, while Trent Spiker comes back with regional experience, but Claire Cole, Chloe Clevenger, Lafe Blevins, Cooper Clark and Riley Schuneman will be some of the team’s top performers looking to make their mark on the postseason for the first time.
Allen says his squad is extremely athletic, and keeping the team healthy and trying new things will be the keys to a successful season. With numbers and talent, the goal for the season is a team Twin Valley League title, while several individuals have clear state goals in mind.
