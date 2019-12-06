Coach Frank Speer
Fresh off a season with three State wrestlers, Mustang coach Frank Speer brings a team into the 2019-20 season that is more experienced and upperclassmen driven, as Doniphan West will look to be one of the more dominant 1A teams in the area.
Norman Miller has graduated after grabbing a 6th-place State medal to cap last season, but this year’s returning seniors are a strong group, as well. Nathaniel Howerton qualified for the State meet in his first year, but was unable to compete, and he will be joined by Roger Groves and Carter Jensen. Sophomore Riley Schuneman was another State qualifier and he joins Jacob Lackey, Caleb Manis, Michael Lackey and Reiley Goff in looking for a big season of growth in their second year.
The Mustangs should again be good at the top, and if they can avoid injury, could have a deep squad. With more returning experience heading into the season, Speer’s team has a chance to produce solid finishes as both individuals and a team, and should be on track to push several competitors to the State level by the end of the year.
Wrestling Schedule
12/7 Mission Valley Tourney 9 a.m.
12/14 @ Onaga 9:30 a.m.
12/20 @ Rossville 3 p.m.
1/11 @ Rossville 9 a.m.
1/16 @ MH-MA 5 p.m.
1/17 @ Central Hts 3 p.m.
1/24 @ Holton JV meet 3:30 p.m.
1/25 @ Holton 9:30
2/1 @ Shawnee Mission North 9 a.m.
2/7 @ Onaga 3 p.m.
2/15 @ Chase County 9:30 a.m.
2/21-2/22 Regionals TBA
2/28-2/29 State TBA
