Doniphan West Volleyball Joey May Joey May Author email Aug 30, 2023 6 hrs ago Doniphan West Volleyball: front (l-r), Brianna Rawles, Ali Foster, H'Leigha Idol, Brooklynn Drake, Jayden Owen, Ava Gladhart, Lydia Keebler, Brennah Edie. Second row: Jaedin Heitman, Andi Foster, Kenadee Benton, Jaelynn Clary, Courtney Johnson, Belle Smith, Brooklyn Denton, Emmyjo Whetstine, Taygen Reno. Third row: Hailey Tracy, Brooklyn Rawles, Kya Keller, Layla Kuhnert, Katie Johnson, Hannah Albers, Braelynn Chartier, Ella Haynes, Malaina Whetstine, Kayte Falk. By Marla Taylor Schedule9/5 vs. Frankfort 5 p.m.9/9 @ Highland Park JV Tourney 9 a.m.9/11 vs. MHMA & Atchison 4:30 p.m.9/12 @ Blue Valley w/Clifton-Clyde/Frankfort 4 p.m.9/16 @ Hiawatha Tourney 9 a.m.9/18 JV vs. Osk, MHMA, ACCHS 4:30 p.m.9/19 @ Wash Cty w/Valley Hts 5 p.m.9/23 @ Hiawatha JV Tourney 9 a.m.9/25 JV @ Osk w/ACCHS, Jackson 4:30 p.m.9/26 @ Troy 2/Onaga 5 p.m.9/28 @ Riverside 7 p.m.9/30 D-West JV tourney 9 a.m.10/3 vs. Linn & Wash. Cty 4 p.m.10/7 Riverside Tourney 9 a.m.10/7 ACCHS JV Tourney 9 a.m.10/11 @ Axtell w/Centralia 5 p.m.10/14 TVL Tourney @ Wash. Cty TBA10/21 Sub-State TBA10/27-28 State Dodge City TBA
